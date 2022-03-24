JUST IN: Police Backtracks On CCC Epworth Rally

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has succumbed to pressure and cleared the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Epworth today.

According to a police letter to CCC official Patrick Moyo, they are supposed to have adequate marshals and not to deviate from the set times.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has since taken to social media to announce that their Epworth rally is back on course after they went to court to fight the ban.

“WE’RE IN EPWORTH THIS AFTERNOON FOR OUR FINAL BY-ELECTION RALLY… Our lawyers went to court to fight the ban.. I’m told the police are no longer opposing the holding of the rally. We’re unstoppable!!!” said Chamisa.

