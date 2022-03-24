Mthwakazi Rubbishes Mnangagwa Death Threats

By- The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has responded to the threats made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa against secessionist movements that are pushing for the creation of a Mthwakazi Republic in Zimbabwe.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at a campaign rally in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, Mnangagwa warned those pushing for the creation of a breakaway state in southwestern Zimbabwe that their lives will be shortened.

He singled out the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), one of several other pressure groups in the region which share the secessionist agenda of the movement.

Responding to the threats, MRP described Mnangagwa as a criminal who should be hauled before the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN). The party said on its Twitter page:

The threat to Mthwakazi people’s restoration Movements by Emmerson Mnangagwa in his rally today at Chitungwiza is a travesty of Justice!

He, Mnangagwa is a criminal, not our people. Mthwakazi will be free at last.

The cries of the victims of Gukurahundi for Justice are confusing this president of Zimbabwe. His portion is at The Hague.

People in southwestern Zimbabwe complain of alleged marginalisation which they say include deliberate exclusion from the economic system and lack of equal opportunity in various areas as well unresolved issues around the Gukurahundi killings.

