It’s President Chamisa’s Lazarus Resurrection Moment

It’s President Chamisa’s Lazarus ressurrection moment as his party wins by elections

As Masvingo CCC deploys fearless elections agents in all polling stations

As electorate punishes MDC T Mwonzora for recalling its elected representatives without consulting them

As Zanu PF gets punished for failing to revive economy

25 March 2022

Wezhira Munya

26th March 2022 at 7am, Zimbabweans will cast their votes to elect 28 members of Parliament and 105 councillors.

25 members of Parliament were recalled from Parliament by MDC T president Mwonzora. The 25 former members of Parliament’s sin was that they pledged their support to President Nelson Chamisa.

In addition the two other members of Parliament vacancies rose after, Zanu PF recalled Chivi South Killer Zivhu and demoted and redeployed Gokwe Central member of Parliament Matendadanda to be ambassador to Mozambique.

Death of Kwekwe Central member of Parliament trigger another by election.

MDC T Mwonzora’s axe fell on 103 councillors, as he recalled them. The other two councillors died.

Mwonzora’s recalls were supported by Zanu PF, as they combined forces to fight President Chamisa. MDC T Mwonzora took all properties including Harvest House (Morgan Tsvangirai House) with the help of the army, police and other security forces. President Nelson Chamisa lost political finances , members of Parliament, party colours, symbols and everything.

Will the electorate punish Mwonzora and MDC T for recalling its elected representatives without consulting them?

Mr Mashumba MDC T Khupe’s aid said, tomorrow Mwonzora and MDC T will be defeated and buried politically by CCC under President Chamisa.

Tomorrow is an opportunity for Zimbabweans to vent their anger on Zanu PF under president Mnangagwa that failed to revive economy, high cost of fuel, goods and services, poor salaries , corruption among other ills.

In a symbolic Lazarus moment, President Chamisa resurrected with a might yellow wave that shock Zimbabwe body politic.

The introduction of Citizens Coalition for Change by President Chamisa brought new excitement , new hope and new believe.

Zimbabwe grounds was maternity ward where President Chamisa gave birth to new party in the presence of more than 60 000 supporters, in Gokwe over 25 000 fearlessly resisted police rally ban. In Kwekwe, Zanu PF killed Mr Ncube CCC supporters during the rally. There were more than 45 000 supporters. Bulawayo the City of Kings and Queens turn into yellow as more than 35 000 supporters filled white stadium.

Not to be outdone, Gweru roars into life as Cyclone Wamba sweeps through. Mkoba stadium was choked , it could not breath as more than

43 000 supporters congregated.

Beitbridge was on top form, as over 42 000 CCC supporters listened to President Chamisa’s speech.

The Yellow Cyclone moves to Mutare as Sakubva Stadium turned into yellow, over 50 000 supporters welcome President Chamisa in Makomoyo.

President Chamisa was received in the land of his birth by 58 000 Wezhiras.

President Chamisa addressed his last rally in Epworth. Epworth rally was organised in two hours but 35 000 people attended.

The above rallies attendance are a clear indication that President Chamisa is popular. Tomorrow, President Chamisa’s supporters must go, vote and defend the votes.

President Chamisa writes: FELLOW CITIZENS;GOING FORWARD CITIZENS VIGILANCE IS KEY…WE MUST VOTE BIG & WIN BIG…TO DEFEAT THOSE WHO TRY TO RIG & THRIVE ON CHEATING…OUR EYES MUST BE ON THE BALL.THIS TIME LETS VOTE BIG & WIN BIG! WE MUST OVERWHELM RIGGING. A NEW ZIMBABWE IS LOADING…#GoForGold #Godisinit”

After tomorrow’s election victory, President Chamisa and CCC will have their first members of Parliament and councillors. The newly elected CCC council and mps will be the first Parliament and council deployees. History be made.

Masvingo responded to the call by President Chamisa to guard the votes, vote and put agents in all polling stations.

For the first time in Masvingo , CCC led by President Chamisa field agents in Mwenezi East, Chivi South, Chivi North and all areas where there are elections.

CCC national women assembly chairlady Hon Mugidho said, “We are in Mwenezi East and other CCC 25 members from Chiredzi to give support to CCC Mwenezi cadres. We are here to defend the votes. All polling stations have minimum of 2 election agents. CCC Mwenezi East leaders have prepared for these elections. “

In Chivi South, national members : Ms Evelyn Masaiti and Ms Mwatenga said, “We are excited that CCC Chivi South has worked extremely well and we encourage all our CCC members to come and vote.”

In Bikita , Masvingo CCC provincial organiser said, “All our agents are now at the polling stations and we are geared to win”

In Masvingo urban youth, secretary of elections Mr Nyahunda said, “We are going to reclaim our 4 wards in Masvingo urban. Our campaigns were top class and we are confident to win.”

In addition, Masvingo CCC district chair advocate Mureri said, “l want to thank all CCC members for great campaign, financial support and for voting tomorrow. I want to wish all CCC candidates victory tomorrow.”

