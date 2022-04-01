Married Woman Infects Teen Nephew With STD

Spread the love

A 46-year-old married woman appeared before Western Commonage Courts’ resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja for allegedly infecting her 14-year-old nephew with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) after she had sex with him on several occasions.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 6 April for routine remand. A court heard that the woman stays with the boy. Her husband is based in South Africa.

The woman cannot be named for legal reasons. Allegations against the woman are that at the beginning of April this year she would seduce the boy by putting on a revealing dress that left nothing to imagination.

While she would be in the bathroom at times, she would deliberately ask the teenager to bring her soap and the boy would see her naked.

After that the boy asked to sample her velvet cake to which she quickly agreed. After the first incident they would indulge in sex as and when they wanted on her matrimonial bed.

However, their secret sexual affair was blown open when the woman infected the boy with an STI. The boy sought medical attention at Mpilo Central Hospital and when nurses quizzed him, he spilled the beans.

He revealed that they have been having sex at times with protection while at other occasions without protection. The nurse-in-charge at the hospital reported the matter to the police, leading to the woman’s arrest. -B Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...