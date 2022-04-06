Council In Soup Over Death Of Student

By A Correspondent- A Harare man is demanding at least USD 1 663.00 from the City Fathers following the death of his son who was ran over by a municipal police vehicle in Central Business District (CBD) on March 22.



Following the death Tatenda Vambe (21), City Council failed to make a follow up with the family of the deceased who incurred the burden of meeting the funeral expenses.

A letter submitted to the City of Harare on Tuesday by Lovemore Vambe, father of the deceased indicate that the City Fathers neglected the funeral and has never made any formal communication with the family of the deceased.

“On the 22nd of March 2022 a City Council vehicle driven by Benard Kunaka (City Council Traffic) during a routine operational service, ran over Tatenda Vambe (21) my second born son leading to his death. Following the death of a promising student we haven’t received any form of intervention and communication from the City Fathers. As a family we had to incur the burden of meeting all the funeral expenses on our own.”

Vambe blames the Council for the death of his son and is demanding USD 1 663.00 for the funeral expenses that he incurred.

“It is clear that the City Council is solemnly responsible for the death of my son, therefore I am demanding that the City Council reimburse all the funeral expenses that we incurred during the funeral . We are demanding at least USD 1 663.00 as soon as possible. “

The expenses include payments made at the funeral parlour, fuel, transport, food and groceries.

