Kelly Khumalo Milks Mai TT

Spread the love

By- South African musician Kelly Khumalo has left local comedian and social-lite, Mai TT bankrupt.

Khumalo was invited to perform at Mai TT’s wedding on Saturday and gobbled the larger part of her so-called US$100 000 budget.

Posting on her Facebook page this Tuesday, Mai TT said having Khumalo at her wedding is one of the things she will cherish forever. She wrote:

One of the expensive things at our wedding was bringing Kelly Khumalo here. It was worth it at the end of the day as it was my daughters’ dream just to hug her.

I’m also a huge fan of hers, I fell in love with her on Empini. Dear Kelly, you left us bankrupt, but it’s ok sisi, it was worth it.

Having you grace our wedding is a memory we will cherish. Thank you.

Mai TT also explained why she invited the award-winning South African songtress to perform at her wedding. She said:

We were not just looking for entertainment but we were telling a story through our wedding, that is why we had this powerful vocal goddess on our wedding.

She reasonates with my life in so many ways but still she Rises. One of the strongest woman I know and respect.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...