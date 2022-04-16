Chipinge Bus Disaster Strikes Fear In Govt Ahead Of Uhuru Celebrations

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to watch the 42nd Independence celebrations from home while transporters who will ferry people to the venue of the commemorations in Bulawayo have been urged to exercise extreme caution.

This follows the tragic death of 35 people in Chimanimani on Thursday night.

Speaking after an interministerial meeting held in preparation of the Independence celebrations, Local Government Minister July Moyo says Government is urging transporters to exercise extreme precautions on the country’s roads.

“Last night we lost 35 people in Chimanimani, in a bus disaster. I was in touch with the President and he has directed that a statement must be produced. We are urging all those who will be coming to these celebrations, drivers of buses, kombi and cars, to practice extreme caution so that we don’t lose lives.”

The CEO of Zupco will issue a statement to all those who will be driving, children and those who will be transporting people to take precautions.

“The Commissioner General of police has said the police will be out in full force so that we have celebrations which are accident free,” said Moyo.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...