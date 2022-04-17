“The Liberation Struggle Is Our Generational Mandate”: CCC

By A Correspondent- The opposition CCC has encouraged its supporters and members countrywide to attend Independence Day celebrations organised by the ZANU PF-led Government in their respective areas.

In a statement, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party reverences all who fought for the attainment of the country’s independence from white minority rule. Below is the statement in full:

THE LIBERATION PROMISE IS OUR GENERATIONAL MANDATE

On the 18th of April 2022, we celebrate 42 years of independence. We honour and commemorate this important day as we mark and look to the sacrifices made by our forebears who fought on our behalf for the liberation of our country.

The liberation struggle was anchored on the fight for freedom, dignity, the people’s sovereign will and self-determination.

Independence means freedom, the pursuit of happiness, national pride and national dignity.

We acknowledge that, although we attained our independence in 1980, we are yet to be fully free and fully independent.

This entails the holding of free and fair elections and the upholding of fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens.

As a citizens’ movement, we acknowledge the effort and sacrifices of our liberation heroes, war veterans, war collaborators and citizens, living and departed, who contributed to the attainment of the liberation of our nation from colonial rule.

Whereas there are political differences, there is no debate about our honour, respect and acknowledgement of all national institutions, organs, events and programs. Our loyalty to Zimbabwe and our loyalty to the country is absolute as a marker of the preservation of our history, legacy and identity as a people. Independence Day belongs to us all as Zimbabwean citizens. For this reason, we encourage all citizens to participate in such important national processes and events without tainting them with partisan conduct. We do so for our country and for our collective being as a people. Accordingly, we assert that we are going to be represented at all key national events. National events and state institutions are far greater than any political party or sectarian interests. The liberation promise is our generational mandate. Fadzayi Mahere

National Spokesperson

