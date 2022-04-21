SA Minister Tells Zimbabweans To Return Home And Solve Problems Affecting

South Africa’s minister of Mineral and Energy Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has urged Zimbabweans based in the neighbouring country to return home and help solve problems affecting their country, according to opposition Ideas Party of Democracy leader, Herbert Chamuka.

This comes at a time Zimbabweans in that country are being targeted for xenophobic attacks.

One Zimbabwean, Elvis Nyathi, was brutally killed by a mob belonging to the vigilante group, Operation Dudula, which is spearheading the attacks two weeks ago.

“I had just concluded a meeting in Pretoria over the persecution of Zimbabweans living here in South Africa when I ran into minister Gwede Mantashe at the airport. We spoke about xenophobia, and he clearly told me that the only way out if it is for Zimbabweans to go back to their country and solve their problems,” Chamuka said.

“It means Zimbabweans are no longer wanted in South Africa. What minister Mantashe said clearly shows that the South African government want Zimbabweans in their country anymore,” he said.

“But we want to encourage President Mnangagwa to fix the economy so that we do not have to rely on other countries economies. We need sit down together as Zimbabweans and try to find solutions to our problems. I will be in Zimbabwe in May and I will try to seek audience with Mnangagwa to see what can be done,” he added.

