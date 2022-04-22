Anti Corruption Commissioner Fired Over Corruption

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fire the embattled Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Frank Muchengwa over gross misconduct and corruption.

Mnangagwa fired Muchengwa after a tribunal which was set to investigate him recommended such

The tribunal was tasked to investigate whether Commissioner Muchengwa interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties; to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters that he had a conflict of interest.

Read the statement of his firing below:

The Tribunal which was inquiring into the question of removal from office of Frank Muchengwa as a member of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in terms of section 237 as read with section 187 of the Constitution has completed its work.

The Tribunal has reported its findings to His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D Mnangangwa, and has recommended that Commissioner Frank Muchengwa be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

Accordingly, His Excellency the President, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution, has removed Commissioner Frank Muchengwa from office with immediate effect.

