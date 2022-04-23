Health Sector’s Future Looks Gloomy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development has said the future of the health sector looks gloomy and the government must make efforts to address the crisis.

“Comparatively, the regional key health indicators paint a gloomy picture of Zimbabwe’s health status compared to her neighbours. The clearest indicator of the health crisis in Zimbabwe is the ‘maternalmortality ratio per 100 000 live births’:458 children are dying compared to119 in South Africa,” Zimcodd said.

“All the other countries are better ranked on all indicators except Zambia which is the least ranked on ‘nursing and midwifery personnel density’ and under five mortality rate’. Of concern is the ‘medical doctors per 10 000population’ which is around 50% less compared to neighbours Botswana and Namibia and lesser by 75% of neighbours South Africa and Zambia.

Zimcodd said in the same vein, ‘nursing & midwifery personnel density per 1 000population’ is less than that inBotswana and Namibia by 50% and lesser than that in South Africa by almost 78%.

“The continued industrial action by health personnel due to incapacitation worsens the prospects of improved health care provision for the poor. To this end, in Zimbabwe the health status is compromised as evidenced by a decline of most poverty sensitive health indicators,” Zimcodd said.

“The indicators show the poor health delivery system in Zimbabwe compared to other countries in the region. The failure of the government to quell industrial action in the health sector for many years and the lack of basic drugs has worsened the plight of the vulnerable hence the poor health indicators.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...