London Zim High Commission Holds Belated Independence Party

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Zimbabweans in the United kingdom held a belated independence party at the Zimbabwe House in London. The event was graced by diplomats from other countries including Most African countries. People were entrrtained by Zimbabwean traditional dance and Zimbabwean music.



The Zimbabwean ambassador to the UK His Excellence Retired Colonel Christian Katsande gave a promising and inviting speech on behalf of Zimbabwe.

Among the attendees was ZANU PF acting Chairman Muneyinazbo Xavier Zavare, embassy staff,clergy and who is who in the UK among other people.



As Zimbabwean Custom demands Colonnel Katsande served his guests Zimbabwean traditional food which included Madora, sadza and all food you can think off.

Ambassador Katsande was in a jobial mood as he told his guests that Zimbabwe was open for business.

