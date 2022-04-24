Women Marginalised 42yrs After Independence

By A Correspondent- Civic Society Organisations have lamented that 42 years after independence, women are still marginalised in positions of leadership.

Women Excell Trust (WET) expressed concerns that no significant improvement has been made by the political leadership in including women in positions since independence 42 years ago.

Zimbabwe celebrated 42 Independence Day celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo this year, the first time since 1980 for such an event to be hosted outside Harare.

“We join the people of Zimbabwe in celebrating 42 years of nationhood, this is a day we take to reflect on the journey we have travelled as a nation state cognisant of the challenges of the day and attentive to our obligation,” the group said.

“The composition of candidates for the by elections indicate that political parties have largely ignored a commitment to a gender balance.”

