“Black Friday To Mourn Extreme Poverty”: Teachers Call For Support

By A Correspondent- The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has urged Zimbabweans to wear black clothes on Friday to mourn the high cost of living that has pushed many into extreme poverty.

ARTUZ president, Obert Masaraure, this Wednesday said teachers are preparing for a radical approach in fighting for better salaries. He said:

We will put on black regalia to mark black Friday, mourning extreme poverty in the country, the collapsing economy and demand a solution to the salary crisis and smooth opening of schools.

Black Friday will mark the “death” of our country’s economy. Schools are set to open next week yet prices of fuel, bread and other basic commodities have gone up in the context of stagnant paltry salaries that workers earn. Our teachers and the broad working class are now in deep poverty. On this Friday we are inviting the working class to wear black in mourning the extreme poverty, marking the death of our economy. Black Friday will be held ahead of the May Day celebrations as we prepare a radical fight to demand better wages for workers in Zimbabwe.

He added that there will be no marches saying holding placards and wearing black will be enough.

Schools are scheduled to open for the second term on May 3.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo said there was nothing to celebrate on Workers Day given the poor working conditions in both the public and private sectors.

