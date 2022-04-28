CCC Pays Tribute To Clive Chigubu

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change has described the death of popular comedian Clive Chigubu as a devastating blow to the nation.

Chigubu( 31) succumbed to cancer of the lymphatic system.

Government sources say the cancer machines at major hospitals are down.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, appealed for donations towards Chigubu’s funeral.

“On a sad and painful note, we have lost one of Zimbabwe’s young and gifted artist Clive who passed away this morning.

We appeal to you so that we give him a great send off. He was a talented person,” said Siziba.

Below are the family details:

Paul Mlauzi 08 878641 W 08

Ecocash 0771 039 549

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...