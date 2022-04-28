Robson Chere Opens Up On Abduction Ordeal

By A Correspondent- Activist Robson Chere has opened up on his abduction ordeal at the hands of state security agents.

He said:

27 April remains a bad day for me. 3 years ago (in 2019) I was abducted together with Jessica Dury, Munyaradzi Ndawana and Precious Ndlovu in Greystone Park by 4 men in plain clothes.

They used a white Toyota Rav 4 Reg # ADL 7066. Yesterday (27 April 2022) I was abducted by 2 men in plain clothes. They used a white Nissan NP 300 Reg # ABT 7760. I was later handed over to the police at Guruve Central where I was illegally detained for hours.

This regime has no shame. No amount of abductions, torture or arrests can deter us. Much thanks for the solidarity and support, the pressure that you put contributed to my release.

All hands on the deck.

The fight continues unabated!

