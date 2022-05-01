Featured National
Pictures: President Chamisa Attends Workers’ Day Celebrations
1 May 2022
Spread the love
WORKERS’ SOLIDARITY.. Today,I attended the Workers’ day @ZctuZimbabwe celebration at Chemhanza stadium in Dzivarasekwa.Had opportunity to interact with fellow citizens who shared sad stories about their daily livelihood struggles esp transport & meager wages.Workers’ dignity is our new national task- Advocate Nelson Chamisa