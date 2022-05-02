Chaos In Vic Falls As Artists Bunk Own Show

Spread the love

There was chaos when artists bunked their own show at the Vic Falls Carnival event.

Event organisers of the Vic Falls Carnival have since demanded that DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Shasha pay back their full booking fee, money used on flights and accommodation and “most importantly, apologise to the fans who travelled all over the world to see them perform.”

This was said in a statement released by carnival organisers who have been angered by the artistes following their failure to travel to the event.

Organisers said they did everything to ensure the artistes travel yet they did not honour the performance agreement.

“DJ Maphorisa, Kabza and Shasha were paid in full for the Vic Falls Carnival event on the 29th of April 2022 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Booking confirmations, flight confirmations and accommodation confirmations were sent to them several times before, for some reason they did not show up at the airport on the day of the event.

“From the Vic Falls Carnival side, they honoured the contract as agreed. . . The artistes have shown total disregard for the contract and this is unacceptable. The artists should;

1. Pay back the full booking fee

2. Pay back all the flights that were booked on time.

3. Pay back accommodation that was booked on time.

4. Give Vic Falls Carnival a statement in this regard.

5. Mostly, apologise to the fans who travelled all over the world to come see them perform,” read a statement that was issued by High Yards. -Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...