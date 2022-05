Zim Female Pilots Make History

By-Two top female Zimbabwean pilots, Chipo Gatsi and flight Captain Chipo Matimba have made history after flying passengers from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

The two made the history for Fastjet, when the all-female crew flew passengers on the Harare-Johannesburg-Harare-Victoria Falls-Harare round trip, on last Thursday.

