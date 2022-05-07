President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over ZUPCO Monopoly

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says the transport crisis in the country is a sign of total collapse.

President Chamisa was commenting pictures of the current transport woes in Zimbabwe.

The problems emanate from the ZUPCO monopoly.

“A CHRONICLE OF FAILURE! A HERALD OF A TOTAL COLLAPSE,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

See below Citizens Coalition For Change’s list of measures that can be implemented to end the transport crisis…

End the ZUPCO monopoly

▪️Allow private players

▪️Introduce set timetables

▪️Refurbish bus stops

▪️Stop harassing transporters

▪️Maintain road networks

▪️Modernize the rail network

▪️Consult citizens

