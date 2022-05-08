BREAKING: Hackers Attack Verified Twitter Accounts

By Tech Correspondent | Have you received a ‘Twitter warning’ from a verified account claiming to be from the micro blogging website and informing you that you have violated their terms and conditions? Some of the messages allege that your account has been identitied as spam.

In our case, we received a message from twitter user: @djsbu, Sebu Jackson.

‘Twitter | Blue Badge Support Hello, Twitter User! Your blue badge Twitter account has been reviewed as spam by our Twitter team. We understand how valuable the blue badge is to you. Please appeal using the form below, otherwise your blue badge may be deleted. https://account-violation.com/verification-…twitter/… Thanks Twitter Team Twitter, Inc. 1355 Market Street, Suite 900 San Francisco, CA 94103.’

The referred link demands that the user must input their Twitter account name and password. At this stage, the targeted victim does know that ‘Twitter looking’ interface is not at all the micro blogging website’s.

A quick inspection of the ‘url’ [link] shows that the website, “account-violation.com/verification-…twitter/” was set up 72 hours ago. Our conclusion is that the website is nothing but a hacker’s nest.

The owner of the above infected account, later tweeted saying his accont has been hacked. “My twitter account @djsbu has been hacked. Ignore links,requests, any messages or DMs that might be asking you for anything from that account. Its scammers. Pls be careful,” DJ Sbu announced on Sunday morning.

Our conclusion is whenever you receive messages purporting to be from Twitter, do not respond.

On another note, whenever you receive a message via inbox, first interrogate basics such as language. In the following message, we point at least 3 obvious gramatic highlights, which should raise eye brows to any victim: ‘Twitter | Blue Badge Support Hello, Twitter User! Your blue badge Twitter account has been reviewed as spam by our Twitter team. We understand how valuable the blue badge is to you. Please appeal using the form below, otherwise your blue badge may be deleted. https://account-violation.com/verification-…twitter/… Thanks Twitter Team Twitter, Inc. 1355 Market Street, Suite 900 San Francisco, CA 94103.’

