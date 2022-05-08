BREAKING:CCC Wins 7 May Bi-Elections with A Landslide

By A Correspondent | President Nelson Chamisa’s new party, CCC, continues to excel in Bi elections as it won 7 out of the 8 bi elections run on 7th May 2022. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF performed badly in all the 7 wards except in Mount Darwin where CCC lost. Meanwhile Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC T continues to struggle as in some wards he failed to garner even a single vote.

Contacted by ZimEye, Hon Amos Chibaya, the CCC’s National Organizing Champion congratulated all his party’s candidates. He also thanked the Citizens for voting their councillors back and urged them to go back and work hard and deliver what the citizens entrusted them for.

Hon Chibaya also praised the CCC external Assemblies that financially supported the 8 wards . UK, North America, Germany, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand were all twinned with contesting wards and they provided t/shirts, fliers, posters, food, fuel and airtime for campaign staff and election agents. Hon Amos Chibaya thanked the Diaspora assemblies and all Citizens for providing resources to the contesting candidates.

Clr Ian Makone, the CCC Elections secretary also thanked Citizens for speaking out through the ballot box and also for the overwhelming support the Diaspora community gave to the 7th May bi elections campaigns. The following are the full results:

1. Kariba ward 8 CCC 107, Zanupf 62

2. Kariba ward 4 CCC 235, Zanupf 125

3. Makoni Central ward 5 CCC 221, Zanupf 140, MDCA 10

4. Chitungwiza Ward 7 CCC 1011, zanupf 323 , MDCA 21

5. Mutasa South ward 14 CCC 819, zanupf 493, MDC A 1

6. Chikanga W16 CCC 1075, zanupf 413, MDCA

10

7. Kariba W3 CCC 718, zanupf 398

8. Mt Darwin ward 40 – CCC lost to zanupf. (Awaiting confirmation of results)

