FC Platinum Thrash Struggling Caps United

CAPS United suffered their third successive defeat in the Castle Lager Premiership after going down 3-0 to FC Platinum on Saturday.

The Green Machine’s administration issues seem to be spilling over to the performances on the pitch with the team now on its worst run of the season. The Harare giants axed three players for leading a revolt last week over outstanding bonuses.

Walter Musona opened the scoring in the 15th minute after his effort from the free-kick took a deflection to reach the back of the net. Hagizio Magaya then doubled the lead two minutes later before Thembilwenkosi Ngwenya made it three for the hosts before the break.

CAPS United never showed any significant intent to recover and they lost the match 3-0.

At Nyamhunga, Newman Sianchali’s goal gave ZPC Kariba an edge over WhaWha as Kauya Katuruturu won the match 1-0.

Elsewhere, it was a chest full of draws with Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum playing to a 1-1 scoreline, Chicken Inn and Herentals settling for a goalless stablemate while there were also no goals in the match between Harare City and Manica Diamonds.

FC Platinum 3-0 CAPS United

Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals

Black Rhinos 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

Harare City 0-0 Manica Diamonds

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Whawha- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

