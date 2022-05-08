Victory Is Certain – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change (CCC) Chief Change Champion , President Nelson Chamisa has said victory is certain in the 2023 Presidential Election.

President Chamisa

was in Gwanda on Saturday for a victory celebration rally.

“To achieve victory in 2023 people must register to vote in numbers.

We salute you for your resilience and we shall not let you down,” said President Chamisa.

President Chamisa thanked Gwanda citizens for voting for change and urged them to do the same in the 2023 elections.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba wrote on Facebook:

“President Nelson Chamisa has finished addressing a victory celebration rally in Gwanda.

We are here to thank Citizens for entrusting the new with the task to bring change in our country.

In a devolved Zimbabwe, Gwanda shall be made great and massive.”

In a separate incident CCC has indicated that party spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere’s Twitter account was hacked.

“Our spokesperson

@advocatemahere

’s account appears to have been hacked. Please disregard all communication at the moment as we try to resolve this issue. “

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...