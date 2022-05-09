Delta Speaks On Winky D Fans Police Killings

By- The organisers of the Castle Tankard, Delta Beverages and Mashonaland Turf Club, have consoled the families of two people who were killed during a stampede at the 2022 CASTLE Tankard at the Borrowdale Race Course on Saturday night.

A statement issued on Sunday afternoon by Castle Lager Zimbabwe reads:

The Castle Tankard event organisers, Delta Beverages and Mashonaland Turf Club, participating artists, trade partners and stakeholders are saddened by the reports of fatalities and injuries that occurred at the close of the very successful hosting of the Castle Tankard 2022 edition.

We are informed that the relevant authorities are conducting investigations and will update the nation at the relevant time.

Our hearts and prayers are with you our Castle Tankard family — especially those who lost their loved ones and those nursing injuries.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the death of two people at the event.

The deceased have been identified as Thomas Maarira (43) of 1122 Hatcliffe Co-operative, Harare and Emilia Makoga (44) of Zvakatanga Sekuseka Co-operative, Phase 1 Hatcliffe, Harare.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that police officers stormed the stage while Zimdancehall musician Winky D was still performing.

Angry fans responded by throwing cans and bottles resulting in a stampede as fans tried to escape from the venue.

