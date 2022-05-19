Ex-army Chef Anselem Sanyatwe Cyber Bullied

By A Correspondent- Former military commander Anselem Sanyatwe and his wife Chido have been victims of cyber bullying after a Nyanga district man reportedly harassed them in a WhatsApp chat group.

The man, Raymond Chari (39) from Ruwangwe, Nyanga, appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makala yesterday facing charges of cyber bullying and harassment as defined in the Data Protection Act.

He was granted $20 000 bail.

Chari, who was represented by lawyer Leornard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates, is, however, denying the charges.

Prosecutor Thurston Mubvumbi told the court that on May 14, Chari used unprintable words in a WhatsApp chat group insulting Chido and her husband.

They made a police report at Nyanga Police Station leading to his arrest.

Sanyatwe, a former Presidential guard commander, is the current Zimbabwean ambassador to Tanzania.

During the August 1, 2018 post-election violence, he was the tactical commander of the force deployed to deal with demonstrations following the July 31, 2018 elections. Six people were killed.

His wife is Zanu-PF Nyanga North Member of Parliament.

