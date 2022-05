Chamisa Mourns Party Member

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa attended the funeral of his party member Christopher Dzimbanhete.

CCC posted on social media saying that Dzimbanhete’s death pained Chamisa.

Posted CCC:

Change Champion in Chief, Advocate

today paid a visit to condole with the grieving Dzimbanhete family following the death of democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete. We express our sympathy to his family & loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace.

