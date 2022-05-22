Mbappe Snubs Madrid Offer

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly made a final decision regarding his future.

The French star’s current contract at PSG was set to expire at the end of the season, and Real Madrid had expressed interest in snapping up the forward.

Los Blancos made two offers, and according to reports in Europe, the Spanish giants’ latest bid has been turned down and will not be able to sign the player.

Mbappe, who held negotiations with both clubs, has already communicated his final decision to Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. #Mbappé

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎.

More to follow – Kylian stays. #PSG

