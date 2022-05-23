Go Well Champion Eunice Mucherechedzo

The late Champion Eunice Mucherechedzo: CCC Slough branch, South West District

The UK and Ireland Interim Provincial, District, Branch and South West Assembly of Women Champion leaders were in Walsall, Saturday 21 May to pay their respects for the late Champion Eunice Mucherechedzo.

Champion Eunice was a dedicated CCC Slough branch member. She was a truly remarkable young woman, a committed Christian, Sunday school teacher, who worked tirelessly supporting the CCC movement.

Mourners who gathered at her home shared amazing testimonies of her life, respect and love for others as well her kindness and generosity.

She will be sadly missed.

Gone too soon, rest in peace Champion Eunice.

We pray for her family during this difficult time, may God grant them peace. – CCC UK and Ireland

