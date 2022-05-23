Youthful Chief Dies In Horror Crash

By-Chief Mabhikwa, born Nichodemus Vusumuzi Khumalo, has died.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province died at St Luke’s Hospital after he was involved in a car crash.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Nick Mangwana, announced the traditional leader’s demise.

He said:

We learn with grief of the death of Chief Mabhikwa (Born Vusumuzi Khumalo) in a car accident. Chief Mabhikwa was a member of the [Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe] Board.

A very dynamic young chief. Condolences to his family, colleagues and those whose affairs he presided over. MHSRIP.

Family spokesperson, Donald Khumalo, confirmed Mabhikwa’s death in a brief interview with Chronicle.

He said Chief Mabhikwa died after a car accident along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway at around 10 PM on Sunday. Said Khumalo:

It’s true, unfortunately, Chief Mabhikwa has died. We are in mourning as a family. Details from the family say he was involved in a collision with a haulage truck around 10 PM along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway.

He was, later on, rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he died.

Chief Mabhikwa was installed chief in 2012 at the age of 19, six years after the death of his father Edwin.

