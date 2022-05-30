CCC Demands Immediate Release Of Moreblessing Ali

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change Namibia has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to release change champion Moreblessing Ali with immediate effect.

Ali was abducted by known Zanu PF hooligans in Chitungwiza last week.

Read statement below:

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia demands the immediate freedom of the abducted Champion Moreblessing Ali.

30 May 2022.

Change champions in Namibia demand the immediate release of the severely tortured champion Moreblessing Ali who was attacked by ZanuPF thugs before they bundled her into their car. It is quite infuriating to witness perpetual state sponsored victimization of the alternative voices. What is perturbing is that the perpetrators of violence on our champion are known and they are walking scot free 5 days since they abducted her. We are understand that the ZanuPF Chairperson in Nyatsime is responsible for the assault and disappearance of our champion, Moreblessing Ali.

It is now imperative for all change champions across the globe to pent up their outrage demanding an abrupt end to ZanuPF sponsored abductions, arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, gross abuse of the universal basic human freedoms and impunity. Everyone who subscribe to the Yellow Revolution and other progressive citizenry should aid us in demanding the freedom of our campatriot, an activist in the yellow revolution. A dedicated cadre determined to win Zimbabwe for complete change. We are appealing to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to discharge their duties professionally.

In addition to that, we lost Nyasha Zhambe in Gutu and before March by-elections, our change champion Mboneni Ncube was butchered in cold blood by ZanuPF machete wielders during our President’s address in KweKwe. May their dear revolutionary souls rest in power. In the recent by-elections, we witnessed a spate of state sponsored violence in Zengeza ward 7. Our change champion Councillor Lovemore Maiko was left half-dead after he was attacked in the head by bricks. The politically motivated violence was championed by the poor and empty headed ZanuPF thugs who are abused for only 3 or 4 bottles of Chibuku.

Our message is very clear, let’s all rise and demand the immediate release of Change Champion, Moreblessing Ali who was attacked by ZanuPF thugs in Nyatsime 5 days ago before they bundled her into their car. It has 5 full days since our leader was brutally assaulted for believing in the astute leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and his diligent yellow team. Zimbabwe needs comprehensive political, constitutional and electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections. The recent by-elections proved beyond any reasonable doubt that ZanuPF is unwilling to reform from its habit of silencing dissent through violence.

ZanuPF must bring back Moreblessing Ali, our change champion! It is not a crime to belong to the Yellow Revolution! It is her constitutional right to subscribe to any political party of her choice. Bring back Moreblessing Ali!

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

