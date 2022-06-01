Sikhala Fumes Over Moreblessing Ali Abduction Police Statement

By- CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has been angered by a police statement issued following the abduction of his party member.

Police Tuesday issued a statement absolving a Zanu PF activist, Pius Jambo, who abducted CCC supporter Moreblessing Ali in Beatrice.

Below is what Sikhala posted in response to the ZRP statement:

This is complete bull crap Paul Nyathi. Pius Jamba is a well known ZANU PF thug here in Chitungwiza. He is half brother to Simba Chisango and they have been working for hand in glove to terrorise innocent citizens in Nyatsime. There are several pending reports and cases before the

