Chiwenga Grabs Power From Mnangagwa

By- Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa has revealed that factionalism was alive in his political movement.

Addressing supporters while commissioning three boreholes in Glen View, Harare, last week, Mnangagwa, however, observed factionalism in the ruling party but did not state the factions.

Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga is leading a faction planning to remove him from office.

Mnangagwa said the party’s Harare provincial chairperson; Goodwills Masimirembwa, struggled to contain factionalism in the province. He said:

Here in Harare, there is a lot of factionalism. Masimirembwa is struggling to contain factionalism in the province, and we don’t want that in the party. Zanu PF does not belong to individuals.

“If you want to be promoted, work hard and we don’t want people who use money to get positions in the party. We are also against land barons. If you are caught on the wrong side of the law, you will be arrested. We will continue to rule this country as we have a two-thirds majority in Parliament and nothing will stop us from ruling this country.

