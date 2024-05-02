South African Citizen Mocks ZiG

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

South African citizen Betty Ledwaba has ridiculed Zimbabwe’s newly introduced currency, comparing its appearance to soccer tickets.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Ledwaba remarked, “It doesn’t look like money, it looks more like the ticket I got from Computicket during a soccer festival.

Zimbabweans won’t go back home for this thing that doesn’t look like money, only ZAR makes sense to them.”

Commenting on the situation, Amociano ZA remarked, “Let’s hope it won’t Zig Zag like others.”

Zimbabwe has launched the ZiG currency in an effort to combat inflation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...