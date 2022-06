PICTURES- Chihwa Bus Accident

By A Correspondent- The bus was reportedly travelling from Cape Town to Harare and it is yet to be confirmed how many people were on board.

It was involved in an accident yesterday 2 June 2022 but the number of fatalities w2as also yet to be confirmed since social media users posted varying figures ranging between 5 to 8.

We publish below pictures from the accident scene.

Chihwa bus accident

Chihwa bus accident

This is a developing story. More details follow.

