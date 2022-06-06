LEAKED: Mnangagwa Impeachment Calls Escalate

By Farai D Hove | Calls for Emmerson Mnangagwa’s impeachment have increased in volume. The commotion has continued as party members since last week continue using to the WhatsApp network to criticise their leader, as ZimEye reveals.

“ZANU PF is not Mnangagwa,” says one whistleblower.

“There’s no difference between you and G40, you took the country in order to destroy it,” adds another.

Another member only identified as Chasi, is heard saying the country is not for one person, it belongs to every person.

“These men do not listen to advice, so it’s better for them to leave…we will end up losing the country to Chamisa,” another adds.

The development comes at a time when the rift between Mnangagwa and hisbdeputy widened.

