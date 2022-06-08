Mutawatawa Man Arrested For Sharing Image Of ED Captioned “Pa Economy Ndiri Mainini”

By A Correspondent| In Mutawatawa, we rescued Lovemore Muchenje by getting him released from police custody after he had been arrested for undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa by allegedly posting on a WhatsApp group, a picture depicting the ZANU PF party leader wearing a dress and writing a caption saying “Pa Economy ndiri Mainini”.

Muchenje, who spent a night in detention was set free after the intervention of Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who challenged the prosecution of his client in the absence of a Certificate of Authority to Prosecute issued by the Prosecutor-General in terms of the law.

