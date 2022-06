Humble Chamisa Meets Senior Citizens

Spread the love

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is seen in a picture paying extra attention to senior citizens.

Posting the picture and commenting on the same, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba, said Chamisa is a listening leader.

Posted Siziba:

This time unopinda! Uyangena! Says magogo.Wise counsel and wisdom from the elderly

https://twitter.com/Cde_Ostallos/status/1533157040117489665/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...