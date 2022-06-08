Zivhu Slams Mnangagwa’s New Dispensation

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial politician, Killer Zivhu has slammed the so called new dispensation.

Zivhu launched a thinly veiled attack on Mr Mnangagwa’s administration arguing the previous regime took better care of civil servants’ welfare.

Mr Mnangagwa removed his long time boss Robert Mugabe from office via a military coup.

Zivhu argued:

“Open truth to politicians, ukanzwa muporofita wemu Zimbabwe achiti you are going to win elections, Uri kufadzwa nhemha nemagumaguma , hatina vaporofita mu Nyika yedu yose, kunze kwezvima tsotsi zviri kungwavha ne Bhaibheri.

When thieves were surrounding the President civil servants were earning more than 400 USD , now thieves are gone, Minister Mtuli zvirikufamba seyi, civil servants are complaining about money, apa mbabva dzakadzingwa dzose.

News reaching Chivi just now, in a certain African Country social media platforms to be switched off 4 months before elections and two months after elections.

Guys nharo ndedzeyi kana zvichiramba bvumayi vanhu vanonzwisisa kwete kuita shungu dzisina basa, on this one you are going to blame Ukraine, pama Hospital you blame sanctions, pamunoti makonewa ndepapi chaizvo, pasi rose chero America they admit their mistakes, Zimbabwe haibvumi.

Kana uchida kuona kuti Zimbabwe inorwadza, rwarigwa nehama yako kana iwe wacho, kwete zvinotaurwa nana musoro bhangu vanopiwa ma 100 USD to defend nonsense on social media , Ivo vakatiza Zimbabwe yacho.”

