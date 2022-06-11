Komichi Let’s The Bag Out Of The Bag
Troubled opposition MDC-T’s decision to cosy up to Zanu-PF and failure to oppose some of the ruling party’s ills has lost them public support, chairperson Morgen Komichi has said.
Commenting on the recent release of a Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) survey which found out only 1% of Zimbabwe’s population still trusted the once powerful opposition party, Komichi said they had lost their founding principles after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.
