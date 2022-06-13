Zanu PF Murder Suspect Up For ZEC Post

By- A Kwekwe Zanu PF senior member and former town clerk Emmanuel Musara has been shortlisted for a possible appointment to a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) post.

He served as Kwekwe Town Clerk for almost two decades before the Council forced him to retire. Musara has contested several ZANU PF primaries and lost.

The Kwekwe-based Musara is also believed to be a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Musara was arrested in connection with the murder of an MDC-T activist in 2008 but the case mysteriously disappeared.

On Sunday, Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) committee announced the names of 32 candidates set to undergo public interviews to replace six Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioners whose term expires early next month.

Musara was named among the 32 candidates who will be interviewed for the posts.

The public interviews will take place on 17 June 2022, in the Senate Chamber. The committee said in a statement:

The CSRO Committee called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to six vacancies in the Commission whose functions and personal specifications are outlined under section 239 of the Constitution.

The nominations closed on the 11th of February 2022. The six vacancies will arise after the 6th of July 2022 due to the expiry of term of office for six current Commissioners.

Some of the notable nominees are former ZEC chief elections officer Constance Chigwamba, Ngoni Kundidzora, a top lawyer and a current ZEC Commissioner.

