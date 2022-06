Interview With CCC Councillor

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC councillor for ward 4, Masvingo Urban, Aleck Tabe says he is trying his level best to serve residents’ interests.

According to Tabe, CCC has nothing to do with the donations made to Masvingo State Minister Ezra Chadzamira and Auxillia Mnangagwa by the city council as the councillors had not been sworn in.

