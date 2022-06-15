Police Silent On Moreblessing Ali Murder Investigations
15 June 2022
By- The police have not acted on information provided on Pias Jamba, who allegedly killed CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
On Monday, a whistleblower told the police that Jamba was hiding in Karoi.
The whistle blower Madzivanash posted on Twitter tagging the police:
Pias Jamba spotted in Rengwe, Hurungwe. I know him and I’ve spoken to one of the people in Rengwe. He said he saw him 2 days ago at his home in Rengwe area, Karoi. tomuziva ndewekumusha kwedu. Anotori nenyaya dzakawanda,