Police Silent On Moreblessing Ali Murder Investigations

By- The police have not acted on information provided on Pias Jamba, who allegedly killed CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

On Monday, a whistleblower told the police that Jamba was hiding in Karoi.

The whistle blower Madzivanash posted on Twitter tagging the police:

Pias Jamba spotted in Rengwe, Hurungwe. I know him and I’ve spoken to one of the people in Rengwe. He said he saw him 2 days ago at his home in Rengwe area, Karoi. tomuziva ndewekumusha kwedu. Anotori nenyaya dzakawanda,

From my DM

tomuziva ndewekumusha kwedu. Anotori nenyaya dzakawanda,@daddyhope ,@advocatemahere @PoliceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/GReTHcMmRF — Nash Madziva (@MadzivaNash) June 13, 2022

