3 Zimbabweans Burnt To Death In SA

Three Zimbabweans and one South African were killed and burnt last week in Majeje area in Limpopo after they were accused of killing a shop owner and robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money last week on Thursday.

The suspects, Sipho Sibanda, Arthur Moyo and Sadam Ncube from Zimbabwe and Themba Makhubele from South Africa, were killed after the Majeje community accused them of robbing and killing 25-year-old Asanap Aneso.

The killed suspects are reported to have entered Aneso’s tuck-shop, pointed a gun at him, demanded money before one of them shot him dead.

Forensic car in Limpopo after the murder.

They fled the scene after taking money. However, their luck ran out as members of the public gave chase and caught them. They were beaten up and set on fire.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant, Thembi Hadebe confirmed the incident.

“We issue a stern warning that acts of vigilantism which are often characterised by brutal killings of people suspected of having committed crimes will be dealt with harshly and perpetrators will face the full might of law,” said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The police in Limpopo are looking for information that can lead to the arrest of the mob that was involved in the incident.

