Court Exposes ZRP Moreblessing Lies

By- The court has exposed the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s lies that Moreblessing Ali’s killer was her boyfriend.

The investigating officer, identified in court as A Dimimbo told the court that Ali was not Jamba’s girlfriend, and that it was the first time for Jamba to see the deceased.

Ali’s body was discovered on 11 June in a disused well, in the Nyatsime area in Beatrice.

Police issued a statement saying the murder was not politically motivated as the two were allegedly lovers.

Jamba was remanded in custody to 1 July and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court also revealed that Pius Mukandi alias Jamba wanted to flee the country after committing the crime.

Jamba reportedly fled to his mother’s home area in Hurungwe’s Chidamoyo area after committing the crime.

He wanted to sell a grinding mill to raise transport money to Zambia or Mozambique.

He was, however, arrested by the police on Thursday, with the help of the community who became aware of his presence in the area.

