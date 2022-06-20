CCC Members Arrested For Attending Moreblessing Ali Prayer Service

Tinashe Sambiri| Four CCC members have been summoned to Law and Order Marondera over Moreblessing Ali prayer service.

According to CCC, the four are Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche and Felix Biri.

Moreblessing Ali was brutally murdered by the Zanu PF regime.

“#ALERT CCC champions Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche & Felix Biri have been summoned to Law & Order Marondera.

Their homes were burnt by Zanu PF thugs following the memorial prayer service for Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF.

Yesterday we were barred from using Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu for our victory celebrations.The police had cleared our event&we had paid the venue in full but ZANUPF&some local municipality officials cordoned off the area&barricaded it with sealing tape used at crime scenes,” CCC said in a statement.

