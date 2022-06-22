Former Gweru Urban MP Roderick Rutsvara Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Former Gweru Urban Member of Parliament (MP), Roderick Rutsvara has died.

Rutsvara, aged 48 died at a Gweru private hospital on Saturday due to a kidney ailment.

The development was confirmed by brother to the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) former lawmaker, Kumirai Rutsvara who said:

A dark cloud has fallen in our family as we have been robbed following the death of my brother who was a pillar of strength and a unifier in the family.

His death is a huge blow to the family and has left a vacuum which is difficult to fill.

He will be buried in Zvavahera, Gutu district in Masvingo Province on Tuesday.

The late former legislator was born in 1974 in Gutu, Masvingo.

He did his Secondary education at Mutero High School in Gutu before proceeding for his tertiary education in South Africa where he studied Business Management at ABS College in South Africa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...