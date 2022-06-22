PSG Not Interested In Luring Zidane

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ruled out a move for Zinedine Zidane to manage the club, insisting that he “never spoke” with the gaffer.

Several reports in the past week indicated that the former Real Madrid boss was in negotiations with the Ligue 1 giants to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to depart in the coming days.

But according to Al-Khelaifi, Zidane was never in his plans.

“I’ll tell you one thing: we never spoke with him, neither directly nor indirectly,” the club president told French outlet Le Parisien.

“Many clubs are interested in him, national teams too, but we have never discussed with him. We have chosen a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place.”

Nice coach Christophe Galtier has since emerged as PSG’s favoured option.

“We are discussing with Nice, it is not a secret.

“I hope that we will find an agreement quickly, but I respect Nice and the president [Jean-Pierre] Rivere, everyone defends their interests,” Al-Khelaifi added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

