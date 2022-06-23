CCC Moreblessing Ali Funeral Victims Dragged To Court

By- Three CCC members arrested at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral have been taken to court.

Police arrested the three instead of arresting Zanu PF activists who caused the havoc at the late CCC activist’s funeral.

Posting on Twitter, CCC said they were worried about the selective application of the law by the police.

CCC posted:

Our members whose houses were burnt to ashes by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime will appear at the Harare Magistrate Court at 3pm today on trumped up charges of inciting public violence. Let’s all attend in solidarity with the trio of Jeche, Guzha & Makona.

