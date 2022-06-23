Emmerson Mnangagwa Under Pressure To Release Political Prisoners

Bail is a constitutional right! CCC Namibia demands justice to Wiwa, Sithole and Masaraure.

22 June 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia absolutely condemns the continued detention of the vibrant Vice Chairperson Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole who were denied bail by the magistrates court today in Harare. It is quite perturbing and transfixing to have the innocent detained while the state sponsored murderers and abductors are walking scot-free. The first culprit in relation to the Nyatsime politically motivated violence is the ZANUPF councillor for the area who mobilised and abducted Citizens Coalition For Change mourners at the deceased change champion Moreblessing Ali’s home, may her dear soul stand up and confront the ruthless murderers.

Bail is a constitutional right enshrined in the 2013 Constitution. Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole are innocent citizens who are determined to end abductions and forced disappearances of change champions and human rights defenders in Zimbabwe. It is very frustrating to witness long pre-trial detentions being exploited to deter social democrats from holding the ZANUPF government accountable for their gross misgovernance, corruption and total abuse of the fundamental human rights.

Namibia district urges Zimbabweans to rise to the occasion and confront the ruthless regime that has ruined the once bread basket of Southern Africa. Citizens should gather the courage and varlour to challenge the thugocratic ZANUPF regime. It is now imperative to embrace participatory democracy resisting all these shenanigans aimed at putting change champions on mute. We applaud the Change Champion in Chief President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and all ambassadors of the transformation agenda who exhibited their solidarity with the prisoners of conscience at court today.

In a nutshell, Citizens are encouraged to amplify their revolutionary voices demanding the immediate release of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole not forgetting all political prisoners. The denial of bail to the CCC duo is a testament to the Harare regime’s insatiable appetite to close the democratic space in Zimbabwe. As Namibia district,we shall continue to put political and diplomatic pressure on the regime so they they can compelled to release our organic leadership who speak truth to power. We also demand the release of the radical and human rights defender award winner President Obert Masaraure who is facing trumped up murder charges. Obert is innocent! Wiwa is innocent! Godfrey is innocent!

The perpetual persecution by prosecution and high levels of human butchery of the social transformers is extremely worrisome. Stern peaceful action against state orchestrated violence is now an obligation to all genuine revolutionaries in Zimbabwe and abroad. Lets flood the courts demanding justice to the incarcerated change champions. All councillors, MPs , members and supporters should show up at courts as a sure way of expressing their solidarity with fellow campatriots under ZANUPF torture and victimisation.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

